Negotiations between Zelensky and Putin ready to be held in Jerusalem - Israeli Ambassador in Russia

Israel confirmed its readiness to host a meeting of Ukrainian and Russian presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin in Jerusalem. They also spoke about the possibility of meetings of the delegations.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to ТАСС.

"Israel confirms its readiness to host a possible meeting in Jerusalem between Russian and Ukrainian leaders Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. But again, they (Putin and Zelensky - ed.) must adopt an appropriate decision," said Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Oleksander Ben Zvi.

He also noted that Israel would consider it a "great honor" to host possible talks between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine on its territory.

"The delegations of Russia and Ukraine could hold meetings in Jerusalem, as they did in Istanbul," the ambassador added.

We will remind that President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said that he wanted to hold negotiations with Russia in Jerusalem. He made such a proposal to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.