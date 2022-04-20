Putin plans to carry out forced mobilization in occupied territories of Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, - intelligence

Pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Zaporizhia and Kherson oblasts are aimed at declaring forced "mobilization".

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

"After the mobilization, the FSB plans to throw "mobilized" Ukrainians to the hottest spots of the front to storm the positions of the Armed Forces under the control of barricading troops. In fact, this is an attempt to destroy Ukraine at the hands of Ukrainians themselves," said Main Intelligence Directorate.

As previously reported, personal data of residents of the temporarily occupied territories are collected in advance for "referendums", allegedly for "humanitarian aid" or social benefits.

According to the information obtained by Ukrainian spies, on the day of the "voting" the FSB officers will fill in the ballots, using the information received, without the consent and physical presence of the Ukrainians themselves. The specified special operation pursues the following purposes:

- destruction of representatives of the Ukrainian ethnic group;

- conducting propaganda activities to impose on the population of Russia and the world the myth that "the population of the regions liberated from the Nazis began to fight against nationalist battalions."

"This is another crime of the Putin regime against Ukraine and proof of the genocide committed against the Ukrainian nation," the Ministry of Defense emphasizes.

