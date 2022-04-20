Everyone in Ukraine will be able to use Starlink. The first decision was made - Fedorov

The profile National Commission (NCEC) on the initiative of the State Special Service allowed to use SpaceX Starlink for all categories of users during martial law.

The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov reports about it, Censor.NET informs.

Mikhail Fedorov noted that the NCEC, at the initiative of the State Special Service, made the first necessary decision, which provides:

- for the period of martial law the use of subscriber satellite terminals of the SpaceX Starlink system is allowed to all categories of users;

- Amendments to the Plan for the Use of the Radio Frequency Resource of Ukraine to Regulate the Conditions of Operation of the SpaceX Starlink System on the Territory of Ukraine in accordance with this Decision.

"As I promised, we are taking quick steps to fully legalize the use of Starlink technology in Ukraine. We are rapidly moving into the technological future, while our northeastern neighbor is moving into the Middle Ages," Fedorov wrote.

