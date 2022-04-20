Immediately return Ukrainian authorities to Luhansk region, - Butusov

In the Luhansk region, where heavy fighting is taking place, the work of state authorities like National Police, military enlistment offices - needs to be resumed.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov posted this on his Facebook page.

"I spent a week in Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Lysychansk and other cities. I will talk about military affairs later, but I was surprised that the authorities in the Luhansk region are now under the command of OTU, AFU, National Guard and Military Law Enforcement Service, and some separate police units and border guards. now it is the only full-fledged law enforcement body in the Luhansk region - 11 servicemen of the Luhansk region were killed in battle, because they not only maintain order but also when necessary fight like ordinary infantry," Butusov wrote.

According to the Censor.NET editor-in-chief, the military enlistment offices have not worked in the Luhansk region since the first days of the war and the defence forces have not been deployed.

"Where are the SBU, SBI, National Police with their special forces, they are very needed here? Where is the head of the regional military administration? Why on the first day of the war the military enlistment offices stopped working and left the region instead of participating in mobilization? "Wherever they left, why aren't they returned in a month and a half after they left the military enlistment offices?" There are a lot of work issues," the journalist said.

Of course, civilians must be evacuated, but those who serve and defend the state must perform their duties on the ground, Butusov said.

At present, "if something needs to be repaired in the networks, if humanitarian issues need to be resolved, people need to be mobilized, organized, all this has to be solved by the military and the National Guard with the remaining specialists," the message reads.

