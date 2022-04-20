I don't know when we will be able to unblock Mariupol. This requires heavy weapons - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that it is impossible to unblock Mariupol due to the lack of heavy weapons.

"I don't know when we can unlock Mariupol. I tell you quite frankly that yes, all the guys in Mariupol want our victory, they want unblocking. Nobody is going to surrender to the enemy. This is their inner feeling. In order to unlock Mariupol, let's say , there are two ways.

First. Serious help with heavy weapons. Which we are counting on, and they are counting on. By joint actions we can unlock Mariupol. So far we do not have enough of this technique.

The second way is diplomatic. So far, Russia does not agree. Whatever public signals they came up with, they said, "We're ready, we're open, we're ready to share." They don't know what they are playing, or on the contrary, they continue to play, "the head of state explained.

