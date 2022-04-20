ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5906 visitors online
News War
6 190 24
Russia (11142) USA (4485) nuclear weapon (371)

United States doesn't see Russia's preparations for use of nuclear weapons - CNN

оружие,ядерное

The United States military is constantly monitoring Russia's nuclear arsenal.

This was reported by CNN citing sources familiar with the intelligence, informs Censor.NET

"The United States has seen no indication that Russia has taken any steps to prepare nuclear weapons for use during the war," the statement said. At the same time, US officials are still concerned about the possibility of Russia's use of nuclear weapons.

"It is still unlikely that Russian President Vladimir Putin will use any type of nuclear weapon, and one source estimates the chances of using about 1%," the newspaper said.

Read more: Lavrov on possibility of Russia's use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine: at this stage, we are considering option of conventional weapons

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 