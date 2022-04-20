ENG
On April 20, 36 occupiers, 5 infantry fighting vehicle, and 4 armored personnel carrier were destroyed in Eastern direction.

During the day, on April 20, in the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East", the Russian fascists continued to carry out missile and airstrikes, shelling with heavy artillery.

Informs Censor.NET, the operational and tactical group "East" reports about it on Facebook.

The information states: "During the fighting, Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - 36; infantry fighting vehicle - 5; armored personnel carriers - 4; Anti-aircraft missile system - 1".

