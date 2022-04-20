Bodies of 41 victims were got from rubble in Borodyanka - Yerko

In the Borodyanka, Kyiv region, rescuers dismantled all the rubble of buildings destroyed during the fighting and found a total of 41 dead.

Informs Censor.NET, this was reported by the Suspilne with reference to the acting chairman of the Borodyanka village council Georgy Yerko.

"To date, all the rubble has been dismantled, 8 (multi-storey - ed.) buildings have been completely destroyed, 32 houses have been partially damaged," the official said.

According to him, about 500 private houses in the Borodyanka community were completely destroyed, partially destroyed - about 450 more houses.

Read more: Russia has to pay for what it has done in Borodyanka and other cities in Ukraine, - Michel

"41 people were got from the rubble, and the people who were shot were buried by their relatives in the yard or the garden," Yerko said.

The official noted that some were buried in the cemetery, about 100 dead.

In general, the invaders didn't allow them to bury people or even take away bodies for 10-15 days.

"It was necessary to go to the commandant's office, to negotiate with someone, because traffic on the central streets was prohibited," the head of the village council added.

He stressed that in case of disobedience, the Russians could shoot people.

Watch more: In Borodyanka, they continue to dismantle ruins of houses destroyed by Russians. The death toll has risen. VIDEO&PHOTOS