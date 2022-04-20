9 attacks of enemy were repulsed in Donbas - staff of Joint Forces Operation
In the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, Ukrainian defenders continue to defend our land.
As reported by Censor.NET this is stated on Facebook of the Joint Forces Operation.
The report states: "During the current day, the Joint Forces successfully repulsed 9 enemy attacks. Thanks to skillful actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted losses on the Russian occupiers.
In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed one anti-aircraft missile system, one tank, one artillery system, 10 armored units, 2 special engineering units, 2 units of motor vehicles, and an enemy ammunition depot.
Air defense units shot down one cruise missile and 3 Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies of the Ukrainian Donbas.
Ukrainian servicemen continue to bravely and heroically restrain the aggressor's invasion!"
Please wait...