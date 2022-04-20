Russia should be recognized as state sponsor of terrorism, and Armed Forces of Russian Federation - terrorist organization, - Zelenskyi

All Russian government officials who support this shameful war should receive a logical sanctions response from the democratic world.

This was stated in a video address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, as reported by Censor.NET

"Russia must be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism, and the Russian Armed Forces must be recognized as a terrorist organization.

The European Union is currently preparing a sixth package of sanctions. We discussed this today with Charles Michel. We are working to make it truly painful for the Russian military machine and the Russian state as a whole.

I emphasize in every negotiation that sanctions are needed not as an end in themselves, but as a practical tool to encourage Russia to seek peace," the head of state said.

