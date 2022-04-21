As a result of attack by occupiers 5 civilians in Donetsk region are wounded, - Kyrylenko

On April 20, 5 civilians were injured in the Donetsk region as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration reported about it on Telegram Pavlo Kyrylenko, informs Censor.NET

"On April 20, the Russians wounded 5 civilians in Donetsk: 3 in Mariinka and 2 in Vuhledar. Also today we managed to clarify the information about 2 people killed earlier in Pavlivka and 3 more wounded: in Kramatorsk, Mariupol, and Lyman.



In addition, one person injured in the Luhansk region received medical treatment in Bakhmut. It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, "the statement said.





Read more: 934 settlements were liberated from Russian occupiers, - Zelenskyi