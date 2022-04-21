Biden on Ukrainian military: They are tougher and prouder than I thought. Impressed by what they do

At the annual meeting at the White House, Joe Biden expressed admiration for the Ukrainian military and commented on the concerted actions of the world's leading countries in countering Putin's aggression.

According to Censor.NET, an excerpt from the US president's speech was published by Reuters.

Defense Minister Lloyd Austin, General Mark Millie, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and senior military leaders on Wednesday discussed "various topics" related to the country's national security. Although the traditional meeting has rarely been in the news, one of the main issues now is the war in Ukraine, which threatens the security situation on the European continent for many years.

In his introductory speech, the US president praised the resilience of the Ukrainian military and said that NATO unity shocked the Russian president.

"They're tougher and prouder than I thought; I'm impressed with what they're doing with your help," said Joe Biden.

"I don't think Putin was counting on it to unite us," he said.

