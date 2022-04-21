G7 countries have announced more than $ 24 billion in aid to Ukraine

The G7 finance ministers announced additional support to Ukraine worth more than $ 24 billion by 2022 and expressed readiness to increase it if necessary.

In their statement, the ministers also expressed regret over Russia's participation in international forums, including meetings of the G20, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank this week, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"International organizations and multilateral forums should no longer conduct business with Russia in the usual way," the ministers said.

