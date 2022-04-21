It is hot in Izium region, there are constant battles. Armed Forces hold positions, inflicting significant losses on occupiers, - Synehubiv

Last night, the Russian occupation forces again fired on the areas of Kharkiv from multiple rocket launchers - there were about 15 shellings.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, artillery fire hit in the areas of Saltivka, HTZ, Oleksiyivka. In the region - in Dergachi, Zolochiv direction, Chuiv district.

"As a result of the occupiers' shelling, 5 civilians were injured: 3 in Kharkiv and 2 in Chuhuiv district," Synehubiv said.

He also noted that reducing the intensity of the fire is a misconception. It is very difficult to predict the actions of the occupiers. Therefore, the authorities of the region are asking residents not to leave the shelters without extreme necessity.

"Our Armed Forces are working, defending Kharkiv and the region, holding positions. The Izyum region is hot, there are constant battles. The enemy is testing our defensive positions, but the Armed Forces are holding them back, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. We hold on, we believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Everyone must work on their own front. Victory is only for us! " sums up the head of the region.

Watch more: Shoygu announced "capture" of Mariupol, Putin ordered to cancel assault on "Azovstal". VIDEO