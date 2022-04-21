We demand from Russian Federation an urgent humanitarian corridor from Azovstal. About 1,000 civilians and 500 wounded soldiers must be evacuated today, - Vereshchuk

Civilians and wounded soldiers need to be evacuated from Azovstal today.

This was announced on Telegram channel by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

Azovstal! We demand from the Russians an urgent humanitarian corridor from the Mariupol plant "Azovstal"! There are now about 1,000 civilians and 500 wounded soldiers. "They all need to be removed from Azovstal today!" She said.

"I call on world leaders and the international community to focus their efforts on Azovstal now. Now this is a key point and a key moment for humanitarian efforts !!!" adds Vereshchuk.

