In 2 days, the Azovs destroyed 3 tanks, 2 IFV and APC

Despite the invasion of the Russian aggressor, the blockade of the city, Azov fighters continue to stand in defense of Mariupol and its citizens and destroy enemy equipment.

According to Censor.NET, information about the new "trophies" the soldiers posted on their Telegram.

"Despite the extremely difficult situation, the Azov Regiment has destroyed in the last two days: 3 tanks, 2 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers," said the defenders of Mariupol from the Azov Regiment.

