Defenders of Ukraine with call signs "Bars" and "Smile" were killed when stopping enemy armored vehicles with small arms and RPG-26. PHOTO

Soldiers are heroically resisting the enemy in the Zaporizhia direction.

Defender of Ukraine Ivan Minchenko, who was wounded in this battle, wrote about the death of his comrades on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"This is the last photo of Bars, he died in this trench the same day stopping the enemy column with RPG-26. Once again, stopping with the enemy column of armored vehicles with small arms and RPG-26 with the guys. Our brother with the call sign Smile, a young man, died nearby, his life was just beginning," Minchenko wrote.

He asked everyone to remember the soldiers who heroically resisted the invaders, often on the verge of military means and forces.

"Fundraising for the Bars and Smile families:

5167 9856 6135 1148

Oleh Bohuslavsky ", - Minchenko added.