United Kingdom has expanded sanctions list against Russia, adding 26 more individuals and structures

Today, April 21, the United Kingdom added 26 more individuals and structures to the sanctions list against Russia, including Russian Defense Ministry official Igor Konashenkov and Russian Railways Chairman Oleg Belozyorov.

As reported by Censor.NET іwith reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

The head of the Ministry for Emergencies Oleksandr Chupriyan, and the First Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Mykola Bogdanovsky, were also subject to sanctions. The wife of businessman Hermann Khan Angelique is on the sanctions list.

Sanctions have come into force, in particular for 10 structures: the production enterprise "PROMTECH-Dubna", as well as the concern "Kalashnikov".

Asset freezes apply to those subject to sanctions.

