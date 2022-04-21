Another exchange of prisoners took place. 19 people are returning home, including 10 servicemen - Vereshchuk

An exchange of prisoners took place in the country. 19 Ukrainians are returning home, including the wounded.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

"Another exchange of prisoners has taken place. Today we are returning home 19 people, including 10 military (including 2 officers) and 9 civilians. This time there are wounded among the released, and this is very important. After all, now they will be able to receive full treatment and undergo rehabilitation. I would like to take this opportunity to thank President Zelenskyi for his constant personal involvement in the process of exchanging prisoners, "Iryna Vereshchuk said.

