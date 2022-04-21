National Guard shot down helicopter of occupier's K-52 "Alligator" in Zaporizhzhia region

Today, the air defense unit of the National Guard in the Zaporizhzhia region destroyed an enemy helicopter K-52 "Alligator" from a portable anti-aircraft missile system.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Guard.

It is noted that this is one of the newest units of Russian combat aircraft, which is in the service of the enemy.

The helicopter is equipped with an anti-tank missile system, a cannon with a laser guidance system, air bombs, and other weapons.

