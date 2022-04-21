United States has developed Phoenix Ghost drone specifically for needs of Ukraine - Pentagon

The US Air Force has developed a new Phoenix Ghost drone system for Ukraine.

This was announced by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, аs reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

The new US aid package for Ukraine includes more than 121 Phoenix Ghost systems.

"It was quickly developed by the Air Force in response to Ukrainian demands," he said.

According to Kirby, it provides capabilities similar to the unmanned systems of the Switchblade series.

A Pentagon spokesman said the new system would require "some minimal training for experienced drone operators" and that the US Department of Defense was working on these with the Ukrainian military.

