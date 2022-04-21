"Sanction Group" has worked out 10-step plan to increase pressure on Russia, - Iermak

An expert group under the Office of the President proposes a total embargo on Russian gas and oil, to recognize Russia and Belarus as sponsors of terrorism and to extend personal sanctions.

This was reported by the head of the Presidential Office Andrii Iermak, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"This document contains 10 steps to increase sanctions pressure in order of priority," he said.

First of all, according to the head of the OP, in order to prevent Russia from financing the war against Ukraine, a complete embargo on Russian gas and oil should be implemented.

Iermak also stressed that in the financial sphere sanctions should be introduced against all banking institutions of Russia and Belarus, and in parallel the democratic world should tighten trade restrictions on Russian goods.

Read more: Oil embargo is planned in sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia, - Iermak

The head of the OP noted that an important sanctions factor is the definition of Russia and Belarus as states-sponsors of terrorism, and the Russian army as a terrorist organization.

"An expansion of personal sanctions against officials and their families, leading members of political parties and against the management of state corporations is envisaged," he explained.

It is also necessary to strengthen the sanctions pressure against the Kremlin propagandists and state corporations.

Iermak pointed out that tools of secondary sanctions should be introduced against individuals and legal entities that would provide services to Russia and Belarus to circumvent restrictive measures.

Read more: United Kingdom has expanded sanctions list against Russia, adding 26 more individuals and structures