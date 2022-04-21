As of today we know about 1126 victims, including 40 children, killed by occupants in Kyiv region - Zelensky

As of April 21, we know of 1,126 Ukrainians, including 40 children, killed by Russian troops in the Kyiv region.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in a visit to the Parliament of Portugal, which was broadcast on the air of a united information marathon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"In Kyiv region alone, and this is for today, because not all the graves have been found yet, 1126 Ukrainians were killed by the occupants, 40 of them children," the Head of State said.

At the same time, he stressed that in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and other regions of Ukraine, where Russian troops entered, they caused the same hell as in Borodianka or Bucha.

"Just one example. In the village of Yagidne in Chernihiv Region, the occupiers forced all the villagers into the basement of a school and kept them there for weeks. This is a small village school, a small basement, in which about 10 people died of suffocation alone. The youngest child in the basement was 3 months old and the oldest person was 93. In total there were about 400 people in the basement, for more than three weeks on days and nights they were forbidden to leave the basement even to go to the bathroom, and when people asked to come out for clothes for the babies, the occupiers demanded them to sing the Russian national anthem. That's how the Russian military entertained themselves and felt such impunity," Zelensky said.

