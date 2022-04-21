Howitzers, drones and field equipment: Pentagon told what assistance will be sent to Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense has announced what is included in the military assistance package for Ukraine.

This informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of the Pentagon.

The aid package includes:

72 155mm howitzers and 144,000 artillery shells;

72 tactical vehicles to haul 155 mm howitzers;

121 Phoenix Ghost tactical unmanned aerial system;

Field equipment and spare parts.

"This commitment, along with the 18 155mm howitzers announced April 13, provides enough artillery systems to equip five battalions," the Defense Department added.

