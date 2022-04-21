Rocket attack on Zaporizhzhya: 8 people wounded, windows in 4 carriages of evacuation train damaged

As a result of rocket attacks on Zaporizhzhya by Russian occupants, 8 people were wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the рress service of the Office of Prosecutor General.

On April 21, 2022, representatives of the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhya. As a result, eight citizens were injured. Also, the blast damaged windows in 4 wagons of the Zaporizhzhya-Lviv evacuation train. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties among passengers.

Criminal proceedings were initiated for violation of laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Russian occupiers struck 2 rocket attacks on city of Zaporizhia, - Regional Military Administration