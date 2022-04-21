In Eastern direction on April 21, up to 200 occupants, 5 tanks, 3 IFVs and APCs, 1 artillery system, 1 plane were destroyed - OС "East"

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East"

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of the Command.

The report notes: "In particular, on April 21, Russian fascist troops launched 3 attacks. Also, our artillery was firing at the concentration of personnel and equipment. The fighting continues.

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed: personnel - up to 200; tanks - 5; IFVs - 2; APCs - 1; artillery systems - 1; APs - 9; aircraft - 1; UAVs - 3."

