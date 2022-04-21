10 attacks by Russian occupants were repulsed in Donbass on April 20. 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems, 8 armored vehicles and 2 aircraft were destroyed - JFO Staff

In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders continue to repel enemy attacks.

As Censor.NЕТ, this is reported in Facebook of JFO Staff's press service .

The message notes: "During the current day, April 21, the servicemen of the United Forces grouping successfully repelled 10 enemy attacks. Due to skilful actions and mastery our soldiers inflicted damage to the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems, 8 armored vehicles, 15 vehicles.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down two aircraft (Su-34 and Su-25) and 8 "Orlan-10" type UAVs.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!".

