There is battle for all of Ukraine in Donbass, this is decisive period - Maliar

The fighting that is taking place in Eastern and Southern Ukraine is a crucial period of the war.

This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"The shelling continues in the East. We have already talked about Mariupol. The shelling of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region continues. In Kherson region part of the territory is temporarily occupied. The enemy does not stop and is shelling the Mykolaiv region, but they cannot move close to the city (Mykolaiv. - Ed.)," she noted.

She added that in the East of the country the "hot phase" of the war continues and there are "not so much fights for Donbas, as fights for all of Ukraine".

"This is a decisive period now that will show us the balance of power. And here it is important to say that this is a very difficult fight for our Armed Forces. Despite our great admiration for the AFU and their heroic fight against the enemy, and they are standing very bravely, we must understand that the forces are unequal and the enemy army exceeds (Ukrainian. - Ed.) both in number and weapons. We must appreciate the difficult fight and conditions in which the Armed Forces are now. We must understand that," Maliar added.

At the same time, she noted that the Ukrainian authorities are doing their best to provide the army with everything it needs, adding that the process of purchasing and delivering weapons to Ukraine takes time.

