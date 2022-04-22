Enemy has intensified along line of contact in Donbas, trying to advance in area of ​​Rubizhne. Fighting continues in direction of Novtoshkivsky and Popasna - General Staff

The fifty-eighth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion has begun. The Russian Federation continues its full-scale armed aggression against our country and launches missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06.00 on 22.04.2022 regarding the Russian invasion.

As it is noted, the enemy didn't take active actions in the Volyn and Polissya directions, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups were found. Measures are being taken to strengthen the coverage of the state border in the western and north-western directions. The air defense forces and means have been transferred to reinforced duty. The protection of headquarters, communications centers, military camps, arsenals, bases, and warehouses for weapons, military equipment, and fuel and lubricants has been strengthened.

"In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy, with forces of up to seven battalion tactical groups from the 6th General Army, the coastal troops of the Baltic and Northern Fleets, continues to partially block the city of Kharkiv, firing on units of our troops and critical infrastructure.

In the Izyum direction, the enemy concentrated up to 25 battalion tactical groups from the 1st Panzer Army, the 20th and 35th All-Military Armies, and the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District, and airborne troops of the Russian Armed Forces ", - it is told in the message.

According to the General Staff, the enemy is trying to advance in the direction of the settlement of Zavody. He went to the northern outskirts of Dibrovny, trying to gain a foothold on the frontier.

It is also noted that in the Donetsk and Tavriya areas, the occupiers intensified hostilities along the entire line of combat during the day. The enemy carries out assault operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Zarichne and, with forces of the battalion, tries to advance in the area of ​​the settlement of Rubizhne.





Defensive battles with the enemy continue in the direction of the settlements of Novtoshkivske and Popasna.

The enemy continues to try to support the artillery in the area of ​​Marinka.

At the same time, the enemy is strengthening the group of troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Measures for the logistical support of the occupying forces are underway.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy continues to fire on units of the Defense Forces, tried to conduct reconnaissance in the battle near Trudolyubivka, suffered losses, and retreated to previously occupied positions.

According to the General Staff, in the temporarily occupied territories, enemy units continue to block the movement of local people, loot, and artificially approach the humanitarian crisis - destroying critical infrastructure and blocking the delivery of humanitarian goods from Ukraine. There have been cases of the shooting of civilians and volunteers.

It is also reminded that ten attacks of the Russian occupiers were repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts last night, six tanks, eight armored units, and fifteen vehicles were destroyed, as well as four artillery systems.

Fifteen air targets were destroyed by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with anti-aircraft gunners of the Land and Assault Forces, Marines, and the National Guard, nine drones, three planes, and three helicopters.