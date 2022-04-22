Putin is betting that we will lose interest in supporting Ukraine. We'll prove him wrong, Biden

US President Joe Biden has stressed that Russia is wrong to hope that the West will stop helping Ukraine.

Biden wrote about this on Twitter, as reported by Censor.NET

"As long as Russia continues to commit atrocities against Ukraine, Putin is betting that we will lose interest in it. He is betting that Western unity will fall. We will prove once again that he was wrong," Biden wrote.

