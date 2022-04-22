Due to danger, there will be no humanitarian corridors on routes today, - Vereshchuk

The Ukrainian authorities will not open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the population today, April 22.

This was announced on Telegram channel by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, as reported by Censor.NET

"Due to the danger on the routes today, April 22, there will be no humanitarian corridors. I appeal to all those who are waiting for the evacuation: be patient, please hold on!", - said Vereshchuk.

Read more: Due to occupant shelling, it was not possible to evacuate Mariupol residents - Vereshchuk