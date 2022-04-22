Reznichenko - to residents of Dnipropetrovsk region: choose home Easter. Occupiers are capable of provocation, they have nothing sacred

Local authorities in Dnipropetrovsk region are wary of provocations during Easter services, so they urge residents of the region to join the holiday service on TV this year.

The head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Reznichenko wrote about it on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET

"Our military administration has done everything possible to ensure that believers have freedom of choice and can come to church on Easter. And each of you has that freedom. But war…," he said.

According to Reznichenko, the occupiers are insidious and capable of provocation. They have nothing sacred.

"And I ask you to choose home Easter - to stay at home and join the holiday service with your family on TV or online. Let's not give the occupiers a chance to spoil Easter. Let it be bright and calm," he concludes.

