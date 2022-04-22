Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 21.2 thousand people, 176 aircraft, 153 helicopters, 838 tanks and 2,162 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 22, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 21.2 thousand people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 22.04 are approximately:

personnel - about 21,200 people were eliminated,

tanks - 838 units,

armored combat vehicles - 2162 units,

artillery systems - 397 units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 138 units,

air defense systems - 69 units,

aircraft - 176 units,

helicopters - 153 units,

automotive equipment - 1523 units,

ships/boats - 8 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 172.

Special equipment - 27.

Mobile SRBM system - 4.

The data are being clarified.