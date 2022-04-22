Putin's decision to block Azovstal indicates desire to release Russian forces for offensive in eastern Ukraine, - British Defense Ministry

According to British intelligence, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a blockade of Azovstal with defenders of Mariupol instead of an assault because he believes it would be more appropriate to move Russian forces from the city in another direction, while an assault would mean heavy losses.

This is stated in the daily review of British intelligence on the war in Ukraine, published by the British Ministry of Defense, as reported by Censor.NET з with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"Putin's decision to block Azovstal probably indicates a desire to curb Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol and release Russian forces to engage elsewhere in eastern Ukraine. A full-fledged assault on the plant by Russian troops would lead to heavy losses among the Russians, further reducing their combat effectiveness," the review said.





Heavy arms fighting continues on the eastern front, and the Russians are trying to advance in the Krasny Liman, Bugaivka, Barvinkovo, Lyman, and Popasnaya areas to carry out their plans in this direction.

"Even though the Russians have changed their priority, they are still suffering from the consequences of the losses they suffered in the early stages of the conflict. Trying to restore the position of their exhausted troops, they began to transfer problem equipment to Russia for repairs "the intelligence report added.