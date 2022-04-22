ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6187 visitors online
News War
1 806 2
Russian Army (8090) Luhansk region (1269) shoot out (12153) evacuation (502)

Russian troops disrupt evacuation. Rubizhne under heavy shelling, bus can not be reached - Haidai

луганщина,гайдай,рубіжне

Russian troops disrupt the evacuation - Rubizhne is under fire, and the bus can not be reached.

The chief of the Luhansk regional military administration reported about it, inform Censor.NET

"We will try to get to the southern part of Rubizhne by car because people are waiting to be taken away. And bring food there. Unfortunately, the evacuation bus didn't arrive - heavy artillery fire began. The Russians are not allowing the civilian population to be saved, they are blocking people in cities that are constantly under fire," Haidai said.

Read more: Due to danger, there will be no humanitarian corridors on routes today, - Vereshchuk

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 