Bodies of 1,084 civilians were found in Kyiv region, more than 300 have not been identified yet, police said

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers have so far found the bodies of 1,084 civilians, of whom up to 75% are people who were killed with small arms.

The chief of police of the Kyiv region Andrey Nebytov declared it on air on the Ukrainian TV channels, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"I want to say that currently, the number of dead bodies is 1,084, which were examined by investigators and taken to forensic facilities. These are civilians who had nothing to do with territorial defense or other military formations," the Kyiv region Police Chief said.

He clarified that the vast majority of these people, from 50 to 75 percent, are people who were killed with small arms - whether it was a machine gun, a sniper rifle, or a machine gun, depending on the location. More than 300 bodies have not been identified so far, Nebitov said.

According to him, in particular, more than 80 bodies have already been found in Borodyanka, which were examined by investigators and sent to forensic institutions to determine the cause of their death. However, as he noted, this is not the final figure, because rescuers continue to dismantle the debris, and there are still bodies.

"People are returning to their homes, and not only to Borodyanka, but also to the villages that are nearby and, unfortunately, find such horrible finds - the burial of people who were buried in a hurry after the occupiers shot them with automatic weapons. They were simply temporarily buried, and now investigators together with experts are conducting exhumations and examining these bodies, "Nebitov said.

He urged citizens not to wait and report information to 102 about their acquaintances and relatives who have gone missing and are not in touch.

"I understand that it is very convenient to use chatbots, social networks, but we need information from you on special line 102, with all possible signs, and other information about the person who disappeared," - he said.

He noted that the operator can not always answer, and said that only in the Kyiv region, the load for operators has doubled and actually amounts to 17 calls per hour.

"That is, about every 3 minutes there is a call where a person should be listened to and either give the right advice or send the appropriate outfit. Therefore, please, citizens, provide all the information about your missing relatives," said Nebitov.