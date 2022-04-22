Johnson announced return of British Embassy in Kyiv

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the British embassy in the Ukrainian capital will reopen next week.

"The extraordinary strength of spirit and success of President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people in opposing Russian forces in Kyiv means that today I can announce that very soon, next week, we will reopen our embassy in the Ukrainian capital," Johnson said during a visit to India, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

The United Kingdom moved its embassy from the Ukrainian capital in February before Russia's invasion.

Earlier this month, Johnson visited Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, noting his strong leadership.

Embassies of foreign countries in Ukraine are gradually returning to their permanent locations in Kyiv.