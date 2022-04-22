ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9096 visitors online
News War
2 344 1
Luhansk region (1269) evacuation (502) Haidai_ (329)

70 people were deported from Luhansk region. Enemy opened fire on bus, - Haidai

евакуація

On Friday, 70 people were rescued from Luhansk region. A bus carrying residents from Popasna came under enemy fire.

As reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"One of our buses did not reach Rubizhne - the shelling started. The Russians opened fire on a school bus with people from Popasna. Fortunately, 25 people were taken away. One of them was a woman with a disability, a wounded boy and an infant. By the way, the evacuation vehicle was driven by a history teacher from one of the schools in the Popasna community. He also brought a humanitarian woman to the city," Gaidai wrote.

In addition, another 45 people from Lysychansk are already heading to the Dnipro.

Read more: Russian Federation plans to throw on "Azovstal" Rosguard and FSB, - Skibitsky

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 