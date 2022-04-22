The war in Ukraine may last until the end of 2023, - Johnson

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson believes that the war in Ukraine may continue until the end of 2023.

He stated this during a press conference in New Delhi, where he was asked whether he agreed with the thesis that Russia will bomb Ukrainian cities by the end of next year, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Mirror of the Week.

The British Prime Minister explained that the Russian leadership, led by Vladimir Putin, cannot retreat now because they are aware of their complete failure. Johnson also noted that the Russian army has a quantitative advantage. Therefore, he believes that the Russians will continue to work with their tactics, which is to destroy the artillery.

"The Russians will not be able to overcome the spirit of freedom of Ukrainians who did not have the balance of military means of the parties," - says Johnson.

