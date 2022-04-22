Security guarantees for Ukraine will not be identical to NATO's fifth article, but will make it "impregnable", - Johnson

Western allies are preparing to offer Ukraine a number of security guarantees that will make the country "inaccessible" to a repeat Russian attack.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson, Censor.NET informs with reference to UNIAN.

According to Johnson, it is necessary to develop a long-term vision of Ukraine's place in the future "security architecture" of Europe. He noted that security guarantees for Ukraine will not be identical to NATO's fifth article (an attack on one Allied country is considered an attack on all its members - ed.).

"I hope this will allow Ukrainians to make sure that their territory is so fortified that it will be impregnable for further attacks by Russia," he said.

The Allies will also support Ukraine with arms supplies, military training and intelligence sharing.

According to Johnson, now Britain wants to send tanks to Poland so that Warsaw can hand over Soviet T-72s to Ukraine.

