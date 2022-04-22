Russian military kidnapped, raped and tortured mother of two children in occupied part of Rubizhne, - Butusov. DOCUMENT

The story of a woman, a mother of two, who was abducted, raped and subjected to inhuman torture by Russian servicemen in the occupied part of Luhansk region.

Details of this horrible story were announced on his Facebook page by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

"Fortunately, a woman with children miraculously managed to escape under the protection of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The criminal with the call sign Donetsk and other non-humans is the Russian army, the Putin peace from which our defenders defend Ukraine - soldiers of the National Guard Boundary.







And a woman with children needs qualified help. The materials of the case of this next crime of Russia have been transferred to the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine," Butusov wrote.

