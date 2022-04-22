ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7533 visitors online
News War
24 685 38

Russian military kidnapped, raped and tortured mother of two children in occupied part of Rubizhne, - Butusov. DOCUMENT

насилие

The story of a woman, a mother of two, who was abducted, raped and subjected to inhuman torture by Russian servicemen in the occupied part of Luhansk region.

Details of this horrible story were announced on his Facebook page by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

"Fortunately, a woman with children miraculously managed to escape under the protection of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The criminal with the call sign Donetsk and other non-humans is the Russian army, the Putin peace from which our defenders defend Ukraine - soldiers of the National Guard Boundary.

Russian military kidnapped, raped and tortured mother of two children in occupied part of Rubizhne, - Butusov 01
Russian military kidnapped, raped and tortured mother of two children in occupied part of Rubizhne, - Butusov 02
Russian military kidnapped, raped and tortured mother of two children in occupied part of Rubizhne, - Butusov 03

And a woman with children needs qualified help. The materials of the case of this next crime of Russia have been transferred to the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine," Butusov wrote.

Read more: Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 22, 2022

Author: 

violence (29) occupation (1883) Yurii Butusov (1213) Luhanska region (1309)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 