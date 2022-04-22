War in Ukraine can provoke many diseases and damage environment, - US Embassy

Russia's brutal attacks not only threaten the lives of civilians, but also poison Ukraine's air, land and water for a long time to come.

The US Embassy in Ukraine announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia's senseless war against Ukraine has not only killed thousands of Ukrainians and displaced millions, but has also negatively affected the environment and continues to threaten the health and lives of all those who remain in Ukraine. Debris formed during shelling of buildings can poison the air, burn the skin and other organs. Chemicals released from damaged facilities and critical infrastructure can seep into the ground, poisoning soil and plants important to the food industry, "the statement said.

In particular, damage to water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure also poses widespread health threats, including typhoid, cholera, dysentery and polio.

"Russia's brutal attacks not only threaten the lives of civilians, but also poison Ukraine's air, land and water for a long time to come. On Earth Day and every day, we are with Ukraine," the embassy added.

