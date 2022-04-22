Russia tries to hide war consequences and implements information blockade for citizens - Center for Counteracting Disinformation

Russia misinforms its residents about the course and consequences of the war in Ukraine.

This states Сenter for Counteracting Disinformation, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The beginning of the "special operation" was based on Putin's story that "Lenin is the author and architect of Ukraine" and "fables" about "neo-Nazis" who have been repressing the people of Donbass for 8 years.

Subsequently, the idea changed. The occupant "heroically" ran away from our army from Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions with the explanation that there are no Nazis there anymore," the message says.

It is noted that a similar story took place in Mariupol. Putin refused to storm Azovstal and on April 21, Shoigu again announced a "victory" in the city and a "heroic" overthrow of the troops to other territories. As of April 22, fighting was still going on at Azovstal.

"Infoblockade is beneficial to Putin, because it is easier to control the misinformed people. Let us recall the history of North Korea and their "victories" in the 2014 World Cup. But let's imagine what kind of parade on May 9 this year will be and how many "victories" will be attributed to the Russian army" - summed up the CCD.

Read more: In Crimea it is going to create "retraining camps" for deported Ukrainian teachers and "language courses" for children, - CCD