Occupiers launched rocket attack on building with agricultural machinery in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Regional Council. PHOTOS

Russian occupants in Dnipropetrovsk region launched a missile attack on a building with agricultural machinery.

This was stated in Facebook by the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council

"Today we suffer a rocket attack on a building with agricultural machinery in the Synelnikovo district. Glasses in the building were broken and the roof was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. No military units were there. No "Nazis", firing points or military biomodified geese.

That's why I'm clarifying. Today I read the TASS agency's report. It says that according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, up to a battalion of Ukrainian soldiers have been destroyed. We are talking about yesterday's shelling of the railroad in the Novomoskovsk district.

A battalion is an average of 500 people. And yesterday's shelling resulted in five casualties. Conductors who had nothing to do with the military. So what did the occupiers today do in the Synelnikov district? Denazified fertilizer? Demilitarized tractor drivers? What will their press tell then? - is said in the message.

