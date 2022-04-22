Occupiers planned to kill, rape and torture Ukrainians beforehand - Venedyktova
There are a large number of cases where the Russian military has killed Ukrainians just because they don't like them.
This was stated by Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to The Guardian.
"I think that's their commander-in-chief's strategy, because we see the same strategy in other countries.
They have a plan A: the cities have to capitulate, if the city doesn't capitulate, then plan B: scare that population as much as possible. Kill, rape, torture, and other brutal things," she explained.
