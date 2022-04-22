I'm doing everything I can to prevent World War III - Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz excludes criticism of his policy of supplying weapons to Ukraine and considers it his task to prevent a World War III.
This states Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.
"In this situation we need a cool head and balanced decisions. It is not a question of fear, but of political responsibility... I am doing everything to prevent an escalation that will lead to a third world war. There must not be a nuclear war," the Chancellor emphasized.
According to Scholz, a direct confrontation between NATO and such a "highly armed superpower as Russia cannot be allowed. because an escalation could lead to enormous suffering on the entire continent (the European continent - Ed.), perhaps even the entire world."
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password