Three civilians killed as result of occupant shelling in Donetsk region - Kyrylenko
The Russian occupants continue shelling the Donetsk region, killing three civilians as a result.
This was stated by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"During April 22, Russian shelling killed three more civilians in Donetsk region: in Mariinka, Zelene Pole, and Novoselivka Druha. In addition, seven more were wounded.
It was also possible to clarify information regarding 1 wounded person in Mariupol, but the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha cannot be established. Each Russian will be punished for his crimes!" - the message says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password