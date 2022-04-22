Three civilians killed as result of occupant shelling in Donetsk region - Kyrylenko

The Russian occupants continue shelling the Donetsk region, killing three civilians as a result.

This was stated by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"During April 22, Russian shelling killed three more civilians in Donetsk region: in Mariinka, Zelene Pole, and Novoselivka Druha. In addition, seven more were wounded.

It was also possible to clarify information regarding 1 wounded person in Mariupol, but the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha cannot be established. Each Russian will be punished for his crimes!" - the message says.

