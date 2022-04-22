An-26 plane crashed in Zaporizhzhya region because of fog and low flight altitude, - RMA

An-26 plane in the Zaporizhzhya region went down because of fog and low altitude.

This states Zaporizhzhya RMA, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today at 09:00 a.m. near Mykhailivka, Zaporizhzhya region, a Ukrainian AN-26 aircraft that was performing a technical flight from Zaporizhzhya to Uzhgorod crashed.

As a result of investigative actions it was determined that the cause of the crash was fog and low altitude, through which the plane caught high-voltage power lines. One person died, two were injured of varying degrees of severity," - stated in the message.

