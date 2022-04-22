On April 22, 9 tanks, 18 armored vehicles and 4 Orlan-10 occupant drones were destroyed in Donbass - JFO press center

During the current day, April 22, the servicemen of the Joint Force grouping successfully repulsed 8 attacks of the enemy. Our soldiers inflicted significant losses on the Russian occupiers.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press service.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 9 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 18 armored vehicles, one armored fighting vehicle, 13 vehicles and one fuel tanker.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down four "Orlan-10 " type unmanned aerial vehicles.

