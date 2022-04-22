ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7333 visitors online
News War
3 382 8

Occupiers carried out 56 attacks in Kharkiv region during day, two people were killed - RMA

харківщина,злочини,вільхівка,воєнні

Russian troops opened fire 56 times in the Kharkiv region on April 22, injuring 19 civilians and killing two people.

This states Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Residential districts in Kharkiv have been affected, including Saltivka, Oleksiyivka, Zhuky, Pyatihatky, and HTZ.
In Korotych, as a result of shelling by the occupiers, a fire broke out in one of warehouses, 6 people were injured and 1 died.

The shelling continued in Chuhuiv district, Barvinkovo district, Izium region. In total, the occupiers inflicted 56 blows from artillery, MLRS and mortars in the region in a day, " the statement reads.

As a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers in the region, 19 civilians were injured, 7 of them in Kharkiv. 2 people died.

Read more: Two civilians died as result of occupants' shell hitting car in Kharkiv region - Synehubiv

Author: 

shoot out (13154) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 