Occupiers carried out 56 attacks in Kharkiv region during day, two people were killed - RMA

Russian troops opened fire 56 times in the Kharkiv region on April 22, injuring 19 civilians and killing two people.

This states Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Residential districts in Kharkiv have been affected, including Saltivka, Oleksiyivka, Zhuky, Pyatihatky, and HTZ.

In Korotych, as a result of shelling by the occupiers, a fire broke out in one of warehouses, 6 people were injured and 1 died.





The shelling continued in Chuhuiv district, Barvinkovo district, Izium region. In total, the occupiers inflicted 56 blows from artillery, MLRS and mortars in the region in a day, " the statement reads.

As a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers in the region, 19 civilians were injured, 7 of them in Kharkiv. 2 people died.

